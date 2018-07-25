Old Kmart parking lot open for displaced campers from flooding

SHAMOKIN DAM – Campers forced to evacuate due to continued heavy rains and flooding have a place to go to store their campers and/or boats. Tim Slike, owner of Northwoods Nissan in Shamokin Dam, tells us any campers forced to evacuate can store their camping units and/or boats in the old Kmart parking lot at the Routes 11/15 split. Slike says he had a few campers call him for permission to use the lot and wanted to spread the word. He says he’s a camper himself and wanted to help out.

Slike says campers can store their units for a week. He says anyone interested in doing so should call the dealership at 570-884-1135 with the make, model, license plate number of the unit and phone number to keep track.

Slike says the lot is quickly filling, already half full. He says heard from visitors ranging from Wellsboro area, Pottsville area and near the Lehigh Valley to utilize the lot so far.