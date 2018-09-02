Officials: Night paving in Sunbury, and ‘bridge closed’ in Danville

Night paving coming to Market Street in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A bridge closure in Danville and some night paving is coming to Sunbury.

First Sunbury, PennDOT says new roadwork starts this week on Market Street/Route 61 in Sunbury and extends into Upper August Township. The half-million dollar project begins at the Seventh Street intersection, and continues east about a mile to the Route 890 intersection.

In addition to milling and paving, there be some ADA curb ramp repairs and other improvements.

In Sunbury, the curb ramp work will be done during the day, but in several weeks, night paving will be done Sunday night through Friday morning. The work will be completed by mid-October, according to PennDOT.

Meantime, municipal officials in Danville say a busy commuter connector will be closed for a time. The Montour Street Bridge will be closed starting Wednesday of this week for reconstruction. Montour Street crosses Mahoning Creek near Beaver Place. Several months are planned for the closure.