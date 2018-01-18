Officials, contractors, and local residents come together to clear creek  

MILLMONT—Thankfully for hundreds of residents stranded in western Union County the ice jam on Penns Creek has been cleared. Union County officials, contractors, and local residents were out on the creek earlier this week working to clear the large ice cakes to stop flooding to bridges and roadways . Wednesday the jam finally broke free, receding two feet of water on Creek Road and Millmont Road.

Union County Commissioner Preston Boop says they couldn’t have done it without help from the local who know the creek, “I am so proud that I live in a county and a community that when there is a crisis or an emergency, that people come together to get the job done.”

Commissioner Boop says the ice started to jam up the river last Friday and by Monday night the commissioners were having an emergency meeting with the public and state agencies.

He says the block started at a small island downstream from the Millmont Bridge, “It’s my understanding that there was once again a small, what was referred to as a small island, that had started to block the stream and grow so small trees and that’s where the jam started. Then it backed up into the bridge and once it got into the bridge piers there was no hope for it because it was piled up three, four, maybe even six feet deep.”

A team of county staff members and private companies clear the ice cakes in Penns Creek with PennDOT clearing Creek Road and Millmont road along with a secondary private path for commercial farm traffic. You can hear the full interview from Commissioner Boop on our On The Mark archives at WKOK.com.