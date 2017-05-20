Official Recount: Danville fire fighters make fall ballot

Fire fighters make it on Danville borough council fall ballot

DANVILLE – Montour County’s official vote recounts Friday put four allies to the Danville fire department on the borough council fall election ballot. Write-in campaigns were successful in nominating Steven Finn, Jeremiah Walters, Byard Woodruff, and Joe Stigerwalt for four year positions on the council. A dispute between fire fighters and the council led to the last minute campaigns.

Finn is the Republican nominee in the 1st Ward, he’ll face Democratic incumbent John Rodman. In the 2nd Ward, Walters is the Democratic nominee and he is unopposed in the fall. 3rd Ward voters nominated Republican former council member Betty Ann Moyer and Democrats picked Woodruff. The 4th Ward saw Stigerwalt nominated to oppose the incumbent Democrat, Dr. Ed Azary.

The council recently voted to require the fire department to inventory all equipment and have a long range plan for replacing that equipment. The volunteers balked at the requirement and their lack of input on the decision.