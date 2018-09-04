Official calls NFL black players “baboons”, resigns: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/4/18

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Republican official who referred to black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “baboons” in a Facebook post has resigned. Former Beaver County Republican Committee secretary Carla Maloney resigned Friday in a letter to the committee’s chairman. Maloney apologized for her “insensitive” posts and said she would “work to show everyone” who she is.

Maloney called the players “baboons” on her personal Facebook account in response to athletes who have knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice. In another post, she said “overpaid ignorant blacks” should “go to Africa.” The Beaver County Republican Committee said in a statement that it had accepted Maloney’s resignation and denounced her comments. Maloney couldn’t immediately be reached.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Public schools in Pittsburgh will dismiss two hours earlier than scheduled Tuesday due to expected high temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh says the early release is intended to provide relief to students and staff, especially those in schools without air conditioning.

Middle and high school athletics will continue at the discretion of head coaches.

Schools will contact families if practices or games are canceled or rescheduled. All other after-school activities are canceled. Central administration offices will remain open. Pugh says additional early releases may be called as temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Super Bowl MVP gets the first start of the season. Nick Foles will be under center when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait before ruling out Carson Wentz.

“In the best interest of everything about the football team and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1,” said Pederson, who wasn’t scheduled to speak to the media and plans to answer questions at his regular news conference on Tuesday. Foles wasn’t available Monday and will speak on Tuesday. Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee. Foles was spectacular in the playoffs and helped Philadelphia defeat New England 41-33 to win the franchise’s first NFL title since 1960.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The archbishop of Philadelphia has asked Pope Francis to cancel a bishops’ conference focusing on youth in the wake of the child sex abuse crisis roiling the Catholic Church. A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed Saturday that Archbishop Charles Chaput made the request by letter, but he declined further comment, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Youth Synod, which would include bishops from the around the world, has been planned for two years and its website says it is to be focused on “young people, the faith and vocational discernment.” An international panel of young people is expected to join the council of bishops for the event. “I have written the Holy Father and called on him to cancel the forthcoming synod on young people,” Chaput said at a conference Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, according to LifeSite News, a conservative Catholic website. “Right now, the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic.”

Instead, Chaput asked that the synod be refocused on the life of bishops. A nearly 900-page grand jury report released last month said more than 300 Catholic priests abused at least a thousand children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses, and senior figures in the church hierarchy systematically covered up complaints. A description of the purpose of the Oct. 3-28 synod at the Vatican begins “Taking care of young people is not an optional task for the Church, but an integral part of her vocation and mission in history.”

Here is the latest Pennsylvania news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

Features

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s coal people like miner Steve Knotts, 62, who make West Virginia Trump Country. So it was no surprise that President Donald Trump picked the state to announce his plan rolling back Obama-era pollution controls on coal-fired power plants. Trump left one thing out of his remarks, though: northern West Virginia coal country will be ground zero for increased deaths and illnesses from the rollback on regulation of harmful emission from the nation’s coal power plants.

An analysis done by his own Environmental Protection Agency concludes that the plan would lead to a greater number of people here dying prematurely, and suffering health problems that they otherwise would not have, than elsewhere in the country, when compared to health impacts of the Obama plan. Knotts, a coal miner for 35 years, isn’t fazed when he hears that warning, a couple of days after Trump’s West Virginia rally. He says the last thing people in coal country want is the government slapping down more controls on coal — and the air here in the remote West Virginia mountains seems fine to him.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Big Ten Network has indefinitely suspended college football analyst Braylon Edwards for violating its social media policy after the former Michigan receiver tweeted harsh criticism of the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh’s coaching. BTN would not elaborate on why Edwards was suspended. But on Saturday, when the 14th-ranked Wolverines lost 24-17 at No. 12 Notre Dame, Edwards posted to his Twitter account that Michigan football was “trash.”

He specifically targeted center Cesar Ruiz and quarterback Shea Patterson. Harbaugh said Monday that “if somebody wants to attack character of anybody on the ball club, come after me — not the youngsters.”

Edwards was an All-American at Michigan in 2004 and is the school’s career leader in catches, yards and touchdown catches.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival next month. New Yorker editor David Remnick told The Associated Press in a statement shared Monday with the magazine’s staff that he had changed his mind. The former Donald Trump aide and ex-chairman of Breitbart News was supposed to be a featured guest during a prestigious gathering that over the years has drawn some of the world’s most prominent artists and public figures. This year’s guests include Emily Blunt, Zadie Smith and Sally Yates, who Trump fired as deputy attorney general after she refused to back his initial ban on travelers from Muslim countries. The ban was advocated by Bannon, a senior White House adviser at the time.

“I’ve thought this through and talked to colleagues — and I’ve re-considered,” Remnick, who has repeatedly denounced Trump and his administration, wrote of his decision on Bannon. “There is a better way to do this. Our writers have interviewed Steve Bannon for The New Yorker before, and if the opportunity presents itself I’ll interview him in a more traditionally journalistic setting as we first discussed, and not on stage.”

Remnick also acknowledged that festival guests, unlike those interviewed on radio or for a print story, are paid an honorarium, along with money for travel and lodging.

LONDON (AP) — Don’t judge by appearances. It’s an age-old piece of advice that is being roundly ignored by corporations, governments and law-enforcement agencies around the globe. British police use facial-recognition technology to scan crowds for suspects. Owners of the latest iPhones can unlock their phones with face ID. Whole Foods and other retailers are testing facial recognition as a way of eliminating check-out tills in stores.

Modern technology means your face is both your identity and a commodity — but as an exhibition going on display in London shows, that technology is far from perfect. “Face Values,” the U.S. entry at the multinational London Design Biennale, explores how computers’ ability to read faces is changing the world, with implications for privacy and individuality that we still don’t fully understand. “We are on camera 50 times a day and there are all these software companies that are deriving information from us,” said R. Luke DuBois, one of the exhibition’s designers.

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Aretha Franklin’s family says it found an Atlanta pastor’s eulogy delivered at the Queen of Soul’s funeral last week to be offensive and distasteful. The singer’s nephew Vaughn Franklin said Monday that the family was taken by surprise at the Reverend Jasper Williams Jr.’s words. There was heavy social media criticism of his eulogy on Friday.

Williams described children being in a home without a father as “abortion after birth” and said black lives do not matter unless blacks stop killing each other. Vaughn Franklin said the family expected a proper eulogy that concentrated on his aunt’s life. Williams’ spokesman said in statement Monday evening that Williams respects the family’s opinion and that he’s sorry they feel that way.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies continue their three-game series in Miami today against the Marlins. Coverage begins at 6:35, first pitch at 7:10 on WKOK.

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Boston 8 Atlanta 2 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Chi White Sox 4 Detroit 2 Final Houston 4 Minnesota 1 Final Oakland 6 N-Y Yankees 3 Final Kansas City 5 Cleveland 1 Final Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 1 Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 1 Final Seattle 2 Baltimore 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Washington 4 St. Louis 3, 10 Innings Final Miami 3 Philadelphia 1 Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 1 Final Milwaukee 4 Chi Cubs 3 Final Colorado 9 San Francisco 8 Final N-Y Mets 4 L-A Dodgers 2 Final San Diego 6 Arizona 2 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Final (20) Virginia Tech 24 (19) Florida St. 3 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Boston at Atlanta 7:35 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston 8:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Oakland 10:05 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle 10:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis at Washington 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m. San Diego at Arizona 9:40 p.m. N-Y Mets at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Washington at Atlanta 8:00 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

