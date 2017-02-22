Officer accused of making threats is now charged with wiretapping

BLOOMSBURG — A police officer who was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill three people is now being charged with wiretapping. State police say 42-year-old Shawn Kuhns of Bloomsburg recorded a telephone conversation between himself and a 44-year-old man from Middleburg, without the man’s knowledge.

Kuhns is charged with Interception, Disclosure or Use of a Wire. Kuhns was already facing charges for an incident in January. Police say Kuhns, who was a police officer with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police department, was under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication, when he allegedly threatened three people at his home in Bloomsburg. An internal investigation is underway and Kuhns was suspended by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police. (Ali Stevens)