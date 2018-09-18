Nurse calls Teichman’s mood change “like a light switch”

BY MATT FARRAND

Milton-Standard Journal

LEWISBURG — The defense began calling witnesses Monday in the civil trial of Dr. Fred Teichman v. Evangelical Community Hospital. Witnesses included Lori Ettinger, a nurse from the hospital’s one-day surgical unit, who recalled a 2010 disagreement with Teichman over patient treatment.

At issue was a change to post-op procedures. Ettinger said Teichman was seemingly in a good mood before hearing of the new practice and turning angry. Andrea Arbogast, a one-day surgical unit nurse, also claimed Teichman’s mood at the time shifted from jovial to angry, saying, “It was like a light switch.”

On cross-examination by attorney Dennis L. Abramson, neither nurse could pinpoint the exact date of the incident. Abramson objected when Carol Steinour Young, attorney for Evangelical and its co-defendants, asked Arbogast about an unspecified experience as a patient of Teichman in 1997. A sidebar discussion with Union County Judge Michael H. Sholley and the attorneys followed, after which the question was not pursued.

Teichman is suing the hospital claiming wrongful termination and he is seeking damages, and the opportunity to practice at the hospital again. The trial will be in recess until 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Union County Court.