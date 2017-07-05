Chief Tim Miller: Now is the time to solve the Barbara Miller case

SUNBURY – Now is the time to solve the Barbara Miller homicide case, there is more urgency than ever…so said Sunbury police chief Tim Miller in an interview Tuesday. He said as the people who know anything about the case age, and some have died, now is the time to solve the case. He said his eyes may be the last to look at all the details of the 1989 case.

He said he has enlisted the help of renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee. He is known for his work in the O.J. Simpson case, the JonBenet Ramsey case and other high profile cases. He met with Sunbury’s chief Miller and Corporal Travis Bremigen this week in Connecticut and began to examine some of the numerous items collected in Milton last month.

Chief Miller wouldn’t say what specifically they found other than to say it may have value as evidence. Asked if the case is close to being solved, he said, “We are on the right track, we are inching ever closer. We’re not stopping. He said as the case gets older, it becomes more difficult to solve, that is why he says, “There is more urgency to solve the case.” We’ll have more from Chief Miller in later newscasts.

Chief Miller said Dr. Lee is not charging the city, but did request a shoofly pie from Amish country, as fee for his work on the case. That pie was delivered this week.