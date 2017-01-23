Noted Bucknell professor dies at 75

LEWISBURG – A retired Bucknell professor and former Lewisburg Area school board member has died. Dr. Michael Payne died January 14 at Riverwoods in Lewisburg. Dr. Payne served more than six years on the school board. He was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2015, but declined the position.

Kathy Swope, school board president, said Dr. Payne was an unrivaled asset on the board, “He was incredibly thoughtful and sightful as a board member. He valued education very highly and he kept the interest of our students at the heart of every decision made.”

Swope says Dr. Payne, who helped found the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning, was an excellent example for others, “Every spare moment he spent learning. Talk about being a lifelong learner.”

Dr. Payne spent much of his professional life at Bucknell University. He was chair of the English and history departments and was named professor emeritus upon his retirement.

Alf Siewers was a colleague, “He was always known for having a book in his hand around campus and around town. He was also a great scholar who received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and other places.”

Siewers says Dr. Payne was an unrivaled professor, “He could give a lecture on Shakespeare to a large group of people, 70 students, and make it a really engaging and deep learning experience for the students. That’s a special art that not that many teachers have.”

Dr. Payne was 75 years old.