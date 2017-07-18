Notable changes to major Valley road

MONTOURSVILLE – One major change in the northern section of the CSVT project will affect a major Valley highway for the next few years. A long-term lane restriction will go into effect Wednesday on Route 15 south of Winfield near County Line Road.

The lane restrictions are needed to reconstruct sections of existing Route 15. Erosion and sediment controls will be installed, along with drainage work on either side of Route 15. In addition, a temporary crossing will be built on Ridge Road so excavated material can be moved from one side of the road to the other.