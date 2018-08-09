Northumberland’s new borough manager and a new police officer

NORTHUMBERLAND – Northumberland now has a borough manager. As of Tuesday’s borough council meeting, Jan Bowman was named manager and she will oversea all of Northumberland’s various departments.

Mayor Daniel Berard tells us, no salary adjustment will take place immediately, and personnel committee member Ellie Rees said a pay increase beyond the normal incremental raise will be discussed in the future. Berard said Jan Bowman has done a fantastic job as borough secretary and she will retain those duties for now. He said she has worked in Northumberland for about 20-years.

Additionally, the borough hired an additional part time officer, Keaton Zarr, at a pay rate of $15 per hour. Zarr was an intern and will complete his certification and training and become the sixth part time officer in the borough. There are five full time officers, one of whom is on suspension.