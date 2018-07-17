Northumberland’s detours about to change again

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT is out with their update on the next section of Duke Street road work and the new detours in Northumberland. Later this week, the department says, they’ll start working on a new section of Duke Street. This time, the work will be between Third Street and Park Avenue.

The Route 147 detour will then shift from its current configuration, to one involving northbound Route 147 traffic being directed onto Orange Street. From there, they will travel to Fourth Street and then back to Duke Street. A temporary traffic signal will control the extra motorists at Front and Orange Streets.

Southbound Route 147 traffic will take Third Street to King Street, to Water Street. A temporary traffic signal will control traffic at Front Street and King Streets.

On Front Street, Route 11 south, soon more lanes of Front Street will be open, and when that traffic approaches King Street, the road will be two lanes, with a left turn only lane.

Elsewhere, the work on the Route 11/Water Street underpass continues with northbound Route 11 traffic detoured through Sunbury.

PennDOT asks motorists and residents to pay attention to the changes, be patient and use caution in all of the workzones. Stay tuned to WKOK this week, when Mindy Foresman, a PennDOT project manager will be on WKOK Sunrise Thursday.