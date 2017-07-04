Norry/Point Township students honored at Pineknotter Days

NORTHUMBERLAND – Some smiling students were surprised to receive an award at the Northumberland/Point Township Pineknotter Days celebration Monday evening. Students who have shown exemplary leadership and interest in their community were presented with ‘Good Citizenship’ awards.

Those students were selected as Pineknotter Good Citizen award winners were:

Rhandy Castillo, a student at Shikellamy Middle School

Kendra Harter, Shikellamy Middle School

Nathaniel Furman, Northumberland Christian School

Lily Rees, Northumberland Christian School

Pineknotter Days continues today with more music, food and a big craft show. Tuesday, July 4th:

Pineknotter Store & Concessions 9am -10 pm

Craft Show 9 am – 3 pm

Air Weaver Balloon Magic 10 am – 2 pm

Chicken BBQ by Tuckahoe Fire Company at 11 am

7 – 10 pm: Autumns Golden Oldies Band

More details at www.pineknotterdays/yolasite.com