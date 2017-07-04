Home
Norry/Point Township students honored at Pineknotter Days

Norry/Point Township students honored at Pineknotter Days

WKOK Staff | |

Pineknotter Good Citizen Award winners Kendra Harter, from Shikellamy Middle school (left), Lily Rees from Northumberland Christian (center), and Nathaniel Furman from Northumberland Christian. Not pictured, from Shikellamy Middle School Rhandy Castillo

NORTHUMBERLAND – Some smiling students were surprised to receive an award at the Northumberland/Point Township Pineknotter Days celebration Monday evening. Students who have shown exemplary leadership and interest in their community were presented with ‘Good Citizenship’ awards.

 

Those students were selected as Pineknotter Good Citizen award winners were:

  • Rhandy Castillo, a student at Shikellamy Middle School
  • Kendra Harter, Shikellamy Middle School
  • Nathaniel Furman, Northumberland Christian School
  • Lily Rees, Northumberland Christian School

 

Pineknotter Days continues today with more music, food and a big craft show. Tuesday, July 4th:

  • Pineknotter Store & Concessions 9am -10 pm
  • Craft Show 9 am – 3 pm
  • Air Weaver Balloon Magic 10 am – 2 pm
  • Chicken BBQ by Tuckahoe Fire Company at 11 am
  • 7 – 10 pm: Autumns Golden Oldies Band

More details at www.pineknotterdays/yolasite.com

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff