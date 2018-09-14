Northumberland police nearing charges in hit and run fatal

NORTHUMBERLAND – On the eve of a memorial service for the Northumberland man

killed in a hit and run incident last month, police say the county District

Attorney is reviewing the case. Northumberland Police chief Clifford Kriner

tells WKOK, the case is currently under review by the Northumberland County

District Attorney’s office.

71-year-old Ron Clark of Northumberland was crossing Orange Street

when he was struck by an SUV. He died at Geisinger just over a week later.

Police have video images of the vehicle backing up and leaving the scene.

The car and driver were located in Sunbury.

On social media, and in the community, there have been calls for police to

expedite the case and make an arrest.

Typically, in criminal cases which require investigation, the DA is called

upon to approve charges prior to an arrest. Police often say the subtle

specifics of each charge, and the tight timeframe for prosecution, require

lawmen to have the exact charges ready, and be ready to proceed with arrest,

hearings and criminal court.

A memorial service for Clark is scheduled for 11am at Bethany E.C.

Church at 1001 Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury.