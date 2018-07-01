SCHEDULE HERE: Northumberland Pineknotter Days

Soapbox Derby kicks off annual festival in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND—The Pineknotter Day’s celebration kicked off Saturday with the 19th Annual Soapbox Derby. Sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department, Point Township Police Department, and the Roy H. Moyer & Carol J. Moyer Community Trust the race this year was held at Third and Hanover Streets due to continued road construction and detours.

Children ages 8 through 12 participated in the derby with the top three finishers in each age group receiving a cash prize. Coming up today in Northumberland there will be the kids Pinemudder at Pineknotter Park starting at 1 pm and a community church service at 7 pm at the King Street Park Gazebo. Pineknotter Days runs now through Friday, July 6.