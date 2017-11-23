Northumberland PD hosting annual toy drive honoring chief

NORTHUMBERLAND – In 1990, the Northumberland Police Chief Martin Concini Jr. saw a need to contribute to families in need during the holidays. Concini died in 1992 but his annual memorial lives on.,its the Concini Toy Drive which has become a holiday tradition.

Again this year the Northumberland Police Department has begun its annual toy drive honoring its late chief.

Unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the following locations on Black Friday:

Northumberland Police station or Borough office

Priestly/Forsyth Library on King Street

Northumberland National Bank on Front Street

Surplus Outlet on Route 11

Northumberland police chief Cliff Kriner says the program has grown considerably over the years. (Matt Catrillo)