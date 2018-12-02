Northumberland mayor: Flags at half staff, and street sweeping resumes

NORTHUMBERLAND- Two developments from Northumberland this weekend.

Mayor Daniel Berard announced that the borough’s flag will fly at half staff in honor of the President George H. W. Bush who died Friday. The mayor said the flag is at half staff to honor the life and legacy of the nation’s 41st President.

Additionally, in Northumberland, there is word of renewed enforcement of the street sweeping schedule, parking restrictions and ticketing. Mayor Berard said the borough is returning to normal after a summer of detours on Duke Street, and numerous other changes. Some of the construction work continues.

Berard said police game out some reminders this weekend. Full enforcement of parking restrictions resumes Monday. Parking is now prohibited on Wednesdays between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm in the Sunny Hill, Villa Vista, and Hilltop view sections of the borough. Leaf pick-up is also continuing in Northumberland.