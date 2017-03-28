Northumberland man hurt in a crash on Routes 11 and 15

SELINSGROVE – A Northumberland man was hurt in a crash on Routes 11 and 15 in Hummels Wharf Monday morning, which tied up traffic on the strip. The accident happened at 7:23 a.m. when 87-year-old Paul Dressler was traveling south and drove into oncoming traffic. Dressler struck a box truck driven by 39-year-old Jason Fisher of McClure.

Dressler was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, but his condition was not available. Fisher was not injured. Traffic was slow for more than an hour following that crash near Monroe Street Monday morning. (Ali Stevens)