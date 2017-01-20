Northumberland man charged with DUI and fleeing police

SHAMOKIN DAM — A Northumberland man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding police. Shamokin Dam police tell us 67-year-old Stephen Hepner was driving recklessly on Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam December 5.

Police pursued the vehicle and Hepner didn’t stop. Police were able to forcefully stop his vehicle and Hepner was taken into custody with the assistance of Selinsgrove police. Hepner was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He faces several charges and has a preliminary hearing on January 31. (Ali Stevens)