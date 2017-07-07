Northumberland man caught with pornographic images of children

NORTHUMBERLAND– A Northumberland County man has been caught with hundreds of images of child pornography. Point Township Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kaseman of Northumberland was arrested Wednesday and charged with hundreds of counts related to the discovery of child pornography on his cellphone.

According to Police, Kaseman was caught after he allegedly dropped his cellphone at work, where a coworker discovered it and found hundreds of images of suspected child pornography on it. Police say some of the images found were of children as young as two years old.