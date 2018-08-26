Northumberland hit-and-run victim dies 

NORTHUMBERLAND – The Northumberland man critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in the borough August 17, has died at Geisinger. A nursing supervisor tells us, Ron Clark died Saturday. He was 71. Clark died just over a week after a driver struck him on Orange Street.

Clark was known in Northumberland as someone frequently walking in the vicinity of his home near Orange Street. He was employed at Suncom for many years and was retired.

Northumberland Police tell us they have identified the driver, and the incident is under investigation. Officers also say the suspect vehicle was found on Front Street in Sunbury and towed. No additional information is out on the fatal incident.