NORTHUMBERLAND – After a two year hiatus, the Northumberland Halloween Parade is coming back. Jim Groninger, the parade coordinator, announced Tuesday the parade October 24 will follow a slightly altered route. For several hours, the parade will push the Route 147 detour off it’s normal route.

He said the parade in 2016 was rained out, and in 2017 wasn’t held because of road construction. After extensive consultation with PennDOT, borough leaders and organizers of the parade say the Northumberland Halloween Parade will be held this year.

The parade will form at 6 p.m. at King Street Park, and follow the normal route on Second Street, to Orange Street. From Orange, the parade will turn at Sixth Street, rather than the normal Seventh Street turn. The parade will then finish on Queen Street and back to King Street Park.

Groninger noted the parade has expenses, and they are fundraising with fund set up at the Northumberland National Bank.

On that night, from 6 p.m. to 9:30p.m., PennDOT will shift the Route 147 detour to two other streets. Right now, and in October, Route 147 north is using a three block section of Orange Street, and Route 147 south is using a section of King Street. Both the north and south bound detours will be pushed to Seventh Street and Hanover Street…for that several hour period only. Groninger said they will use extra fire police to help direct the parade and detoured motorists.