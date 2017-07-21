Northumberland County woman arrested for fake urine

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Snyder County prison inmate is facing misdemeanor charges filed earlier this month for attempting to submit a fake urine sample while on probation. The Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz says 34-year old Monica Buckles, on July 1, allegedly tried to submit a sample from someone else, or from earlier.

Buckles was arrested and taken to Snyder County prison where a new test was conducted and the result was positive for marijuana. Buckles has been charged with obstructing administration of law and illegally attempting to furnish drug free urine. Both charges are misdemeanors.