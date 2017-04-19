Northumberland County to hold treatment court graduation

SUNBURY— Eleven individuals will be graduating from Northumberland County Treatment Court next week. On Tuesday April 25 all four treatment courts will hold a combined graduation presided over by President Judge Charles Saylor.

The featured speaker will be Neiomi Crawford who will be graduating from DUI Treatment court. Crawford has recently started her own recovery group called C.U.R.E and they hold meetings twice a month for people of all walks of addiction in Milton.

The Northumberland County Treatment Court has had 225 graduates to date. Treatment courts have proven effective in reducing recidivism, lowering jail cost and improve the lives of graduates and their families. (Sarah Benek)