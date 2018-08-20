Northumberland County to conduct mosquito spraying

SUNBURY—The Northumberland County West Nile Program will be spraying this week to reduce the high population of mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus. The program says they will be conducting an ultra-low volume operation in West Chillisquaque Township Monday.

The spraying is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations. They say the application material has a very low toxicity to mammals and will have no impact on non-targeted insects and the environment.