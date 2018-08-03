Northumberland County snags three quarter-million dollar housing grant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2018

Governor Wolf Announces Funding to Help Northumberland County Eliminate Blight

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding to eliminate blight in municipalities across Northumberland County, revitalizing communities and bringing the potential for further economic development in the area.

“Strong communities help to build a strong economy and my administration is committed to addressing blight and has invested in community redevelopment that enhances this goal,” said Governor Wolf. “Northumberland County has developed a unique blight elimination strategy. This investment will support the ongoing blight elimination efforts in Northumberland County and will greatly increase the quality of life for residents.”

The Housing Authority of Northumberland County was awarded a $750,000 grant to support the county’s “Fight the Blight” initiative. The county will acquire and demolish approximately 60 blighted and abandoned properties in the county that will be redeveloped for commercial and housing purposes. Additionally, the housing authority will rehabilitate ten additional blighted structures to be sold to modest-income homebuyers. The project continues the highly successful effort launched by the housing authority in 2011 to work cooperatively with communities by identifying and prioritizing blighted properties for demolition and rehabilitation.

The project is expected to bring economic growth through enhanced property values, a stronger local tax base, and increased commercial and residential development.

Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) program, funding will support critical expansion projects, some of which will provide opportunities for additional economic development.

