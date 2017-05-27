Northumberland County Senior Judge William Harvey Wiest remembered fondly

A statement from two of the Northumberland County Commissioners:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Judge William H. Wiest this morning as we join them, and many others, in mourning the passing of a man who meant so much to his family, friends and community. His devotion to his family and his community was immediately evident to all who worked with him over the years, and the dignity and professionalism with which he conducted himself while in public office will continue to serve as an inspiration and example for our community’s future leaders.

In honor of Judge Wiest and his lasting contributions to our community, the United States flag will be flown at half-mast at all County facilities this week.

Most Sincerely,

Northumberland County Commissioners Richard Shoch and Samuel Schiccatano

SUNBURY – Northumberland County Judge William Harvey Wiest has succumbed to the severe head injury he sustained Wednesday, he was 71. His family says the judge died early this morning, they say earlier in the week he fell in the driveway of his home and sustained a fractured skull.

Judge Wiest leaves a legacy unlike many people, says his friend and fellow attorney Tom Boop of Sunbury, “ Judge Wiest had a down to earth nature, he had a common touch and he could talk to anybody, it didn’t matter you were the janitor or an attorney. He had a nice way about him. He was humble, but yet very capable and people liked him.

Attorney Boop said he first met ‘Bill’ Wiest in 1967 and they were good friends, and Judge Wiest will be remembered as a very decent human being, “He was very involved in his community, never forgot where he came from, and he put family, friends and community first. He was just a really good person.”

Judge Wiest was an elected Court of Common Pleas judge for 18 years, and then became a senior judge two years ago. He is the husband of Karen Wiest, a retired principal at the Line Mt. School District. Both are very well known and very active in our Valley.