Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger in court today

SUNBURY – Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger arrived in court this morning for arraignment on the latest charges filed against him. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has charged Dunkelberger with false or misleading statements in a report, oath of compliance and perjury under the election code. Dunkelberger arrived at District Judge Ben Apfelbaum’s office in Sunbury for arraignment. He plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing later this month.

Sources say Dunkelberger failed to report money he used from the Phil Lockcuff Memorial Scholarship Fund for his political campaign. In February 2016, he was charged by the State Attorney General’s Office with stealing more than $12,000 from the scholarship fund. Trial in that case is scheduled to begin in May. The recent charges filed by the attorney general’s office will be consolidated with the theft case.

Dunkelberger was also charged with driving under the influence in August 2015. That case is separate and still pending. (Ali Stevens)