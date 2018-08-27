Northumberland County Prison ribbon cutting this week

COAL TOWNSHIP – The new Northumberland County Prison is set to open its doors this week. County officials will lead tours of the prison starting at 11am, and then hold a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new prison Wednesday. The prison will then officially open at the beginning of next month.

The Northumberland County Commissioners announced last week the total project cost was about $31.7 million, which was $900,000 less than estimates. The new county South Campus also includes True Core Behavioral Solutions and the future site of Gaudenzia, a Drug and Rehabilitation Center.