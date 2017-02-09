Northumberland County plans to break ground on new prison site

SUNBURY— The Northumberland County Prison Board hopes to break ground on an addition at their new prison site this April. County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano told the board the bids for the project will be out in enough time to break ground this April.

Schiccatano said, “The bids will be out, and after talking to the project manager this morning he said we should be able to break ground on the new addition section of the prison in April sometime.” The addition will hold cells for 186 inmates.

There is also potential for a juvenile substance abuse facility to rent out three buildings on the property. Schiccatano says all five counties could benefit from this program, “ The company we have been talking about will deal with juvenile drug rehabilitation. If this contract goes through they will be moving up into the building bridges section where there is three buildings separate from the rest of the complex. I think it would be a great addition for not only our county but the surrounding counties for working with juveniles who have drug abuse and hopefully stay off drugs, and we can keep them out of getting arrested and having to be put in our county prison.”

If agreed upon the contract will be signed in March. Schiccatano says the rent made on those building will be substantial.

The County is also looking into grants to put in a homeless shelter onsite, but the shelter will not just be a place to stay, “ The homeless shelter that we are talking about is not just to get people who do not have homes to live, it’s a place where they will stay and also get counseling on how to go out and get jobs and how to move on with their lives.” The grants would cover the counseling portion of the shelter.

Northumberland County Plans to renovate the former Northwestern Academy site in Coal Township and the new prison is expected to open in the Spring of 2018. ( Sarah Benek )