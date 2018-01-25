 Northumberland County libraries starting county-wide initiatives

SUNBURY – Getting your kids to use the library more often….the goal of a new effort at some Valley libraries. The Northumberland County libraries have began county-wide initiatives to attract more people, including children to use the library for a variety of resources. The first event is Saturday, February 3, it’s “Take Your Child to the Library Day.”

Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library Director J.A. Babay, “This is a day that across the country, we like to focus on making sure that every kid gets to the library and hopefully get a library card and comes more than once a year because we have so much to offer.”

This summer, the county libraries are changing their usual summer reading programs to accommodate other subjects of interest, “This year Pennsylvania’s changing it to ‘Summer Quest.’ So we’re not going to just be focusing on reading. We’re going to focus more on STEM kind of activities, incorporating science and technology. So that way kids that are not necessarily interested in just reading, we can pull in all different learning styles.”

You can hear more about the family of Northumberland County libraries at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)