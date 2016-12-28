Northumberland County holds the line on taxes

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners have passed an $81.2-million budget without a tax increase for 2017. The budget was passed Tuesday on a 2-0 vote, with Commissioner Kimberley Best absent due to a family emergency.

The budget was balanced by temporarily transferring $2-million from debt service, according to commissioner Best, who told the Daily Item she would have voted against the budget if she had been able to attend. Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano thanked department heads for making necessary cuts to balance the 2017 budget. (Ali Stevens)