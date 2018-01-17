Northumberland County files suit over prison fees

SUNBURY– Northumberland County Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano announced today that the county has filed legal action against Coal Township. The law suit is over the substantial permit fees the commissioners say they had to pay to the township in connection with the new county prison.

In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the majority commissioners contend that the township’s method of calculating its fees is excessive and an illegal tax. They also say the township has failed to produce documentation requested by the county that is critical to further discussion on this matter.

The county paid nearly $162,000 in third party inspection fees and then paid an additional almost $221,000 in protest last year. The permit fee for Coal Township is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection. (Chad Hershberger)