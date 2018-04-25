Home
Northumberland County DA to seek death penalty for Colon

WKOK Staff | April 25, 2018 |

SUNBURY – The man who police say fatally shot a 23-year-old woman in Shamokin may get his wish of receiving the death penalty. The Daily Item reports Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz reveals in a motion filed Friday he will seek the death penalty against Jose Colon.

Colon is charged in the death of Kasandra Ortiz, whose body was found near a dumpster February 26.  Colon is accused of shooting the women, then holding police at bay during an armed standoff. Colon is scheduled to be in court May 14 at 9:15 a.m. in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

 

 

