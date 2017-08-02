Northumberland County creates transition committee for new prison

SUNBURY—The Northumberland County prison board is creating a committee to make the transition into the new prison easier. At their meeting Wednesday Commissioner, Sam Schiccatano discussed what the committee will do, “It’s probably going to be made up of maybe eight to ten people. We will sit down, throw all these things out and discuss them, and come to a conclusion so that when we get down the road we will be able to have a smooth transition period.”

The county is still looking to operate a homeless shelter on the site in Coal Township. Schiccatano says at this point they are still trying to secure grant money. “We already did file for a grant which we did not get, so we are re-filing. It’s not a place where they’re just going to stay there forever. It’s a place where once we get them, now we counsel them. Now, we have companies come up that might be willing to give them a chance and eventually get them to work and live on their own and that’s the goal.”

Last month the commissioners approved the last seven construction contracts for the project. Commissioner Schiccatano says the project is right on track to be completed next summer. “Things are moving along and I think next year at this time everyone will be surprised on how much open the facility is.”

The juvenile facility is set to open in September and be available to youth in Northumberland County and the surrounding areas.