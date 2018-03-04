Northumberland County checkpoints set for March

STONINGTON – State Police in Stonington have announced efforts to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related crashes and charges by staging checkpoints throughout Northumberland County during the month of March. Between March 3rd and the 31st, sobriety checkpoints will be systematically stopping vehicles at selected locations to briefly observe drivers for behaviors normally associated with alcohol or drug impaired drivers.

State Police say their goal is to reduce the number of DUI drivers on area roadways and to maintain a safe environment for motorists.