Northumberland County breaking ground on prison

COAL TOWNSHIP– Plans are underway to break ground for the new Northumberland County Prison on Friday, April 28. The Northumberland County Commissioners announced the groundbreaking will happen at 9:30 a.m.

The new prison will be located in Coal Township at the site of the former Northwestern Academy. The county purchased that site following the fire in January 2015 that destroyed the over 100-year-old county prison in Sunbury

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says the new addition to the existing building will hold cells fro 186 inmates. He adds that the site has potential for other uses. The commissioner is interested in moving the Weatherization Department there and adding a drug rehabilitation facility.

Schiccatano says the county is also looking into grants to put a homeless shelter onsite. That shelter will not just be a place to stay, but will allow job placement counseling. The new Northumberland County Prison is expected to open in about a year. (Chad Hershberger)