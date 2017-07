SUNBURY— Some Northumberland County employees will see a pay raise. County commissioners unanimously approved a 40 cent pay raise for 121 non-union employees at their meeting Tuesday.

According to commissioners, these raises were an expected expense in the 2017 budget. The budget impact of the raises will be approximately $85,000. Commissioner Chairman, Rick Shoch told WKOK, that his is the employees cost of living increase and is retroactive to the beginning of this year.