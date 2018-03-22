Northumberland County All-Star basketball games this weekend

SUNBURY – We’ll be honoring the region’s best high school basketball seniors this weekend at Shikellamy High School. The Northumberland County All-Star Boys and Girls basketball games are set for Sunday night in the Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium. Tip-off for the girls game is 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 on WKOK.

The ‘Chief’ Dave Ritchie, will be on the call with Kevin Herr, “The purpose of the game is we’ve got these seniors that are graduating and they’ve entertained us…many of them for four years, both boys and girls in the area. We want to give them one more chance to play a basketball game before they graduate.”

One team will be all-stars of Northumberland County schools against a team of all-stars from the Surrounding Counties. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students.

Ritchie says this will be a relaxed atmosphere for players, coaches, and fans, “For once, the athletes don’t have to come into the game dreading the fact that if they win or don’t win it’s going to be difficult. It’s just for them to have a positive experience, get to play with some players they know but they never played with before. It’s a little bit of a reward for all the sacrifice they put in over the years.”

The games raise money for the Northumberland County Recreation Board scholarships. You can hear more about the game at WKOK.com.