Northumberland County accepts highest bid for prison

SUNBURY—Northumberland County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid for the former county prison, on Second Street in Sunbury. At their meeting today, the board accepted the highest bid from Mark Walberg of $40,000. Walberg says he is not sure what he will do with the 141 year old building, but he assures he will not be demolishing it.

The former prison was heavily damaged by fire in January of 2015; the damaged part of the property will need to be brought up to city code. Closing date for the sale is set for April 7. (Sarah Benek)