Verizon releases statement about Sunday night outage

SUNBURY – A Verizon Wireless outage affecting many Valley customers Sunday is resolved, The company issued a statement Monday, saying the cellular outage was first reported around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Service was partially restored by 11 p.m. Sunday, then fully restored by 10am Monday. A Verizon spokesperson says the outage was caused by a rare occurrence of a dual fiber ring failure. He says that impacted the redundancy built into the utility’s network that ensures service despite equipment failures.

The outage affected calls coming into and out of Northumberland County Communications Sunday night, so they opened fire halls in case residents had to report an emergency. The outage also affected customers in Snyder, Union and Montour Counties. See Verizon’s full statement at WKOK.com.