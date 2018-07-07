Northumberland Co. DA: Another scam in The Valley

SUNBURY— Authorities say a senior citizen almost became victim to a scam before she contacted a local magistrate and reported her suspicions.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says on July 4, the Sunbury woman received a call from a woman who said the victim was eligible for a grant through a federal worker’s compensation program.

The office says in order to claim the grant money, the caller instructed the victim to purchase six

I-Tune cards in the amount of $100 each and asked the victim to send of the cards to her. The resident did purchase the cards but did not forward the cards.

Instead, she spoke with local District Judge Mike Toomey who advised her to speak with the DA’s office. The DA says this is just one of the many scams being used to victimize local residents.