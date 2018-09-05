Northumberland borough fires one police officer, and hired another

NORTHUMBERLAND – After several executive sessions, and a recommendation from the police chief, Northumberland Borough Council fired one police officer Tuesday night, and promoted another to full-time.

The council voted 5 to 1 to fire Patrolman Josh Dreisbach. They wouldn’t say why, but their solicitor said it was ‘with cause.’ Dreisbach had been the subject of several closed door sessions recently with several outside attorneys weighing in during the discussion. Neither the police chief Cliff Kriner, or council members would comment further. Council member Jim Troup voted no.

Borough council then voted 5 to 1 to hire Patrolman Mike Vognetz as a full-time officer at an hourly pay rate of about $27. He’ll be on a one-year probation and can start Wednesday. Northumberland normally has five full time and several part time officers, but is down to four full-timers, because of the ongoing suspension without pay of officer Ed Cope. No resolution of that case was discussed.