SUNBURY— The jury selection dates have been changed in Northumberland County due to the possibility of inclement weather. Northumberland County Court has changed its jury selection from Monday January 8 to Tuesday January 9.

If you were summoned to report for jury duty January 8 you must contact the court administration office at 1-800-992-6276 Friday, January 5 after 4:30 pm to check the status of jury selection January 9.