Home
North’d. County DA: Facebook scam affects Valley resident

North’d. County DA: Facebook scam affects Valley resident

WKOK Staff | March 11, 2018 |

Valley resident encounters Facebook scam

MILTON – A Milton man might have lost several hundred dollars from a Facebook scam if he hadn’t caught on.  Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says the incident recently when the victim received a message through Facebook from a friend’s hacked account.

 

The perpetrator said he was ‘Rogers Billy Johnson’ and he was with a block grant company.

The suspect claimed the victim was on the company’s “winners list” to receive grant money to buy a new home, make home repairs or buy a new car. The victim was then asked to pay a $750 fee upfront to receive $52,000 and said the more he pays upfront, the more money would be rewarded.

 

The victim then realized the opportunity was a scam. DA Matulewicz warns that any request to pay upfront fees are the hallmark of most scams. He also reminds you to use strong passwords for any online accounts.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff