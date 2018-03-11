North’d. County DA: Facebook scam affects Valley resident

Valley resident encounters Facebook scam

MILTON – A Milton man might have lost several hundred dollars from a Facebook scam if he hadn’t caught on. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says the incident recently when the victim received a message through Facebook from a friend’s hacked account.

The perpetrator said he was ‘Rogers Billy Johnson’ and he was with a block grant company.

The suspect claimed the victim was on the company’s “winners list” to receive grant money to buy a new home, make home repairs or buy a new car. The victim was then asked to pay a $750 fee upfront to receive $52,000 and said the more he pays upfront, the more money would be rewarded.

The victim then realized the opportunity was a scam. DA Matulewicz warns that any request to pay upfront fees are the hallmark of most scams. He also reminds you to use strong passwords for any online accounts.