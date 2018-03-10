North’d. Co. residents can recycle old tires at the AOAA in April

Recycle old tires to reduce mosquito habitats

COAL TOWNSHIP— Northumberland County residents needing to dispose of old tires can take advantage of an opportunity in April. The Northumberland County Conservation District along with the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area are hosting a tire collection April 7 from 9 am to 3 pm at the AOAA in Coal Township.

The conservation district says their Disease Control Program is collecting old tires to help eliminate potential mosquito habitats and reduce occurrences of West Nile virus. They say one tire can produce more that 10,000 adult mosquitoes in one season.

In a joint statement the two said the recycling of old passenger vehicle tires is free, but you must be a county resident and you need to pre-register. You can register by calling the Conservation District at 570-495-4665 ext. 303.