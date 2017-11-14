North’d Co. Commissioners express much disagreement over TrueCore deal 

SUNBURY – There was total disagreement among the Northumberland County Commissioners as they discussed the TrueCore deal at their new prison. As previously reported by WKOK, TrueCore is set to lease a portion of the Northwestern Academy site for $30,000 per month for a rehabilitative center for youth. TrueCore is a for-profit organization that helps rehabilitate juveniles and at-risk youth.

, the commissioners adopted two motions related to the deal. The first is a lease agreement between the county and G4S Youth Services, a leading provider of residential-based juvenile services. That agreement shares the cost of repairing or replacing a portion of the flooring on the leased premises. The second motion approved was a second addendum to the lease agreement between the county and TrueCore. That amends the rental amount and payment responsibilities for taxes, assessment and utilities on leased premises.

Commissioner Kymberly Best called the deal “the most ridiculous, irresponsible contract I’ve ever seen,” and was a side deal. Commissioner Rich Shoch says the agreement was drafted in work sessions open to the public. Commissioner Schiccatano also says TrueCore has already paid the county $8,000 of the $10,000 Shamokin School District was supposed to pay in the deal, despite the district being the ones educating the juveniles in their facilities. There was also confusion as to when the contract was first dated. Both motions were approved by 2-1 votes. (Matt Catrillo)