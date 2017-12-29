North’d Co. Commissioners adopt 2018 budget with tax increase

SUNBURY – A budget with big projects and a tax increase has become official in Northumberland County. On a split vote, the County Commissioners Thursday adopted the 2018 budget. The budget is over $94 million, including a tax increase of 3.35 mills. The average taxpayer will now pay an extra $4.57 per month, equaling to $54.78 per year.

The budget also includes additional prison board costs of $3,200, prison construction costs of $16,950,000. The remaining 911 projects costs are just over $4,600.

Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch says the big costs leading to the tax increase were things not chosen by the board,

“Those were things we chose to undertake in the case of 9-1-1. Same with the prison. So we’re going about in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.”

Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the adoption, continuing to show frustration with costs from the new prison project. Shoch again denied her claims about how the prison is costing taxpayers:

“There were a lot of numbers thrown out by her. We’ve had our conversations with our management team. They don’t know where she’s coming up with the numbers. We have not done anything to cause any red flags.”

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano also reiterated the current timeline of the prison project did not dramatically alter this year’s budget. (Matt Catrillo)