North’d Co. applies for grant to fix courthouse

SUNBURY – The 152-year-old Northumberland County Courthouse could be receiving an upgrade. County Grants Manager Kathy Jeremiah tells WKOK the county has applied for the 2018 Keystone Construction Grant funded through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The county will find out if they receive the grant in June. If the county is given the grant, the balconette of the courthouse will be repaired. Jeremiah says the project would cost $90,000. Work would begin early this fall or the spring of 2019 and would only take a few days. Jeremiah says work would only be done on weekends to avoid disrupting work at the courthouse.