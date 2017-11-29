North Shore Railroad’s Toys for Tots Campaign is Saturday 



UNDATED – Railcar owners from all over the Northeastern United States will be riding the North Shore Railroad collecting toys again this year. The 13th annual Toys for Tots campaign on the North Shore Railroad is Saturday. The toy drive will be run again by NARCOA, a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country. They’ll be using vintage speeder cars during the drive. It will run on the railroad from Northumberland through Berwick.

The group will leave Northumberland at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at the Danville Middle School between 9 and 9:30. The train will then stop in Rupert between 10 and 10:15, Bloomsburg between 10:30 and 11:00, and Berwick between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Times are approximate based on weather conditions.

Participants should meet the group along the tracks at your destinations. For more information email Larry Maynard at firefighter5@jlink.net. (Matt Catrillo)